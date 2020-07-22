2008 Chevrolet Express

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

