2008 Chevrolet Express

81,110 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2008 Chevrolet Express

2008 Chevrolet Express

Wheelchair Accessible Side Lift

2008 Chevrolet Express

Wheelchair Accessible Side Lift

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5392526
  Stock #: CE-460
  VIN: 1GNFG154081157547

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,110KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 81,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 81,110 km on this One Owner Wheelchair Accessible Van. Features Side Entry Wheelchair Lift 30"x 42" Platform, Entry Height 46", Interior Height 53", Power Remote Door Operators, Complete Wheelchair and Occupant Restraint Kit, Rear Climate Control, Remote Starter, Trailer Hitch, Rear 3 Passenger Removable Bench Seat, Chrome Sport Wheels.

 

www.goldlinemobility.com

 

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

519-453-0480

1-800-561-9621
