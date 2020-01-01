Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Impala

251,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,691

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,691

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Impala

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,691

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6302139
  • Stock #: 7313
  • VIN: 2G1WU583X81254270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

View our Inventory: WWW.DMPSALES.CA

*Vehicle Sold AS/IS As Shown*

 

Drag it, Pull it, Push it, Kick it! WE TAKE ALL TRADES!

 

DMP & Sam's Auto Sales Inc. have been serving London and the surrounding area for over 20 years now with a commitment to quality of service and building great relationships. At DMP we might discuss numbers, but we won't treat you like one.

OMVIC Disclaimer: All vehicles sold "AS IS" may not be road worthy, mechanically sound and may not be fit for use as a means of transportation, may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

Downtown Motor Products

 

744 York St, London, ON

Call: 519-601-7474

 

Prices do not include applicable taxes or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2011 Chevrolet Avala...
 154,000 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus RX 350 AWD
 77,000 KM
$24,991 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Silve...
 100,000 KM
$13,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory