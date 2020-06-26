Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2008 Chevrolet Mailbu

2008 Chevrolet Mailbu

2008 Chevrolet Mailbu

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,437KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5307776
  • Stock #: E2784
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Mailbu or just a Chevrolet Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Mailbus or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET MAILBU!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET MAILBU INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Mailbu
* Finished in Red, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

