2008 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

A&Rs Auto Sales



Very clean Malibu with only 152000km



Come down to 280 Adelaide street and test drive it



The price is including safety so you don’t have to worry about any additional fees. The price is all in!



Feel free to ask any questions about the vehicle and the car fax is available upon request



Contact us at 226-503-3132 or email us at aandrsautosales@gmail.com

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.