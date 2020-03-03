Menu
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

A&Rs Auto Sales

280 Adelaide St S - Unit 1, London, ON N5Z 3L1

226-503-3132

  1. 1583792533
  2. 1583792533
  3. 1583792534
  4. 1583792534
  5. 1583792534
  6. 1583792534
  7. 1583792534
  8. 1583792534
  9. 1583792534
Sale Price

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4714053
  • VIN: 1G1ZG57B98F211867
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

A&Rs Auto Sales

Very clean Malibu with only 152000km

Come down to 280 Adelaide street and test drive it

The price is including safety so you don’t have to worry about any additional fees. The price is all in!

Feel free to ask any questions about the vehicle and the car fax is available upon request

Contact us at 226-503-3132 or email us at aandrsautosales@gmail.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Active suspension

