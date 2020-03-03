2008 Chevrolet Malibu

280 Adelaide St S - Unit 1, London, ON N5Z 3L1
226-503-3132
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
A&Rs Auto Sales
Very clean Malibu with only 152000km
Come down to 280 Adelaide street and test drive it
The price is including safety so you don’t have to worry about any additional fees. The price is all in!
Feel free to ask any questions about the vehicle and the car fax is available upon request
Contact us at 226-503-3132 or email us at aandrsautosales@gmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
280 Adelaide St S - Unit 1, London, ON N5Z 3L1