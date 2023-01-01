$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
279,371KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10344828
- Stock #: 1030A
- VIN: 2GCEK13C281280810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 279,371 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
