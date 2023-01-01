Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

279,371 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

279,371KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10344828
  • Stock #: 1030A
  • VIN: 2GCEK13C281280810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 279,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

