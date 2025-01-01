$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Used
86,322KM
VIN 2GCEK133881257385
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500