Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in London, ON

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

86,322 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

13142728

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,322KM
VIN 2GCEK133881257385

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500