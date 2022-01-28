$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Target Auto Centre
519-936-5675
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-936-5675
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8234070
- Stock #: 313746
- VIN: 2GCEK133X81313746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,595 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Target Auto Centre
2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4