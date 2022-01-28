2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 5 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8234070

8234070 Stock #: 313746

313746 VIN: 2GCEK133X81313746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 151,595 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.