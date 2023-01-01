Menu
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

187,652 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT1

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT1

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

187,652KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641971
  • Stock #: 1117
  • VIN: 1GNDT13SS82109436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1117
  • Mileage 187,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics

