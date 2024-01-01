Menu
<div>This is as traded and sold As Is vehicle, feel free to contact the service Shop can be reached at 519-696-7253 ext 2 to book a pre safety inspection if you want to know what it needs for safety,<br></div>

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

190,822 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3

519-686-7253

Used
190,822KM
VIN 1GNDU33178D119638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 5766
  • Mileage 190,822 KM

Vehicle Description

This is as traded and sold As Is vehicle, feel free to contact the service Shop can be reached at 519-696-7253 ext 2 to book a pre safety inspection if you want to know what it needs for safety,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

