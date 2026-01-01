Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring for sale in London, ON

2008 Chrysler 300

111,367 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Chrysler 300

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14138347

2008 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1779458575891
  2. 1779458576471
  3. 1779458576916
  4. 1779458577352
  5. 1779458577835
  6. 1779458578288
  7. 1779458578738
  8. 1779458579297
  9. 1779458579747
  10. 1779458580246
  11. 1779458580687
  12. 1779458581125
  13. 1779458581596
  14. 1779458582067
  15. 1779458582550
  16. 1779458582993
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
111,367KM
VIN 2C3KA53G48H309011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1086
  • Mileage 111,367 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Powertrain

High Output

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 Honda Fit LX, HATCH, AUTO, ALLOYS, RELIABLE, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Honda Fit LX, HATCH, AUTO, ALLOYS, RELIABLE, CERTIFIED 183,382 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT, HATCH, ALLOYS, AUTO 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT, HATCH, ALLOYS, AUTO 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 184,102 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Sentra SE-R, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, NAVI, ONLY 83KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra SE-R, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, NAVI, ONLY 83KMS, CERT 83,676 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Chrysler 300