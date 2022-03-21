2008 Chrysler 300

$3,800 + taxes & licensing 2 7 0 , 1 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8787176

8787176 Stock #: FS:15295

FS:15295 VIN: 2C3KA63H48H244563

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # FS:15295

Mileage 270,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.