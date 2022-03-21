Menu
2008 Chrysler 300

270,175 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Chrysler 300

AS-IS GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS O

AS-IS GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS O

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

270,175KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8787176
  Stock #: FS:15295
  VIN: 2C3KA63H48H244563

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 270,175 KM

Vehicle Description

AS-IS GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS OUT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK FRESH TRADE AS IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR MORE INFO CONTACT 519-455-7771 ONLY or TEXT 519-702-8888 This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicle age and/or kms. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a different vehicle with less kms that is certified please CALL OR TEXT US at 519 -702- 8888 or apply online. View our 500+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

