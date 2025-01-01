Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

210,563 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Watch This Vehicle
12100318

2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1737084275
  2. 1737084277
  3. 1737084280
  4. 1737084282
  5. 1737084284
  6. 1737084287
  7. 1737084289
  8. 1737084291
  9. 1737084293
  10. 1737084295
  11. 1737084297
  12. 1737084301
  13. 1737084303
  14. 1737084305
  15. 1737084308
  16. 1737084310
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,563KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,563 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser for sale in London, ON
2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser 210,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 for sale in London, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 127,973 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford Focus 160,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser