2008 Chrysler Sebring

69,298 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Chrysler Sebring

2008 Chrysler Sebring

LX*ONLY 69KMS*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED

2008 Chrysler Sebring

LX*ONLY 69KMS*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,298KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8168935
  • VIN: 1C3LC46K88N282430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

