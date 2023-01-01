2008 Dodge Avenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 1 , 4 1 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10139454

10139454 Stock #: 1048

1048 VIN: 1B3LC46K78N135948

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 221,415 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.