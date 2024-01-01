Menu
<p>Runs, Drives, Check Engine Light on- P0300 and P0303- Misfires, Trunk has been changed out, Some Rust and Scratches. Accidents reported on CarFax. </p>

2008 Dodge Avenger

265,927 KM

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Avenger

R/T

2008 Dodge Avenger

R/T

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

265,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3LC76M58N234626

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,927 KM

Runs, Drives, Check Engine Light on- P0300 and P0303- Misfires, Trunk has been changed out, Some Rust and Scratches. Accidents reported on CarFax.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

CD Changer

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

