Used 2008 Dodge Dakota SXT for sale in London, ON

2008 Dodge Dakota

100,089 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

12718182

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,089KM
VIN 1D7HW32K98S594661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M13A
  • Mileage 100,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

2008 Dodge Dakota