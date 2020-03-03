Menu
2008 Dodge Dakota

2008 Dodge Dakota

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 342,952KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4724154
  • Stock #: OX5275
  • VIN: 1D7HE22K78S595630
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. FRESH TRADE AS IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR MORE INFO CONTACT 519-455-7771 ONLY***** This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicles age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lenders parameters for financing.If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

