2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

$2,300 + taxes & licensing 2 5 5 , 8 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7705480

7705480 Stock #: 875597-WA:2785

875597-WA:2785 VIN: 2D8HN44H98R146668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 255,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.