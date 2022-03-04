2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 1 7 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8541215

8541215 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 1D7HU18258S601929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 151,173 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.