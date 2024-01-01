$24,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Econoline
E-150 Wheelchair Accessible Side Lift-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Stock # FE-15024
- Mileage 138,885 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford E-150 with Side-Loading Wheelchair Lift, Overall Excellent Condition, Oil Rustproofing, Automatic Wheelchair Lift measures 29.5' wide x 44" long. Lift can be operated by Remote Control or Buttons inside the vehicle. Side Doors are also Power Operated. Wheelchair Entry Height is 52.5" with Interior Height of 57.5". Features Lowered Floor Conversion with Removable Front Driver and Passenger Seats for Wheelchair Placement. Wheelchair can also be situated in Mid Position. Rear Bench Sofa, Trailer Hitch 2" Receiver.
Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information or to Book a Viewing Appointment.
www.goldlinemobility.com
