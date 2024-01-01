Menu
<p>2008 Ford E-150 with Side-Loading Wheelchair Lift, Overall Excellent Condition, Oil Rustproofing, Automatic Wheelchair Lift measures 29.5 wide x 44 long. Lift can be operated by Remote Control or Buttons inside the vehicle. Side Doors are also Power Operated. Wheelchair Entry Height is 52.5 with Interior Height of 57.5. Features Lowered Floor Conversion with Removable Front Driver and Passenger Seats for Wheelchair Placement. Wheelchair can also be situated in Mid Position. Rear Bench Sofa, Trailer Hitch 2 Receiver.</p><p>Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information or to Book a Viewing Appointment.</p><p>www.goldlinemobility.com</p>

2008 Ford Econoline

138,885 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # FE-15024
  • Mileage 138,885 KM

2008 Ford E-150 with Side-Loading Wheelchair Lift, Overall Excellent Condition, Oil Rustproofing, Automatic Wheelchair Lift measures 29.5' wide x 44" long. Lift can be operated by Remote Control or Buttons inside the vehicle. Side Doors are also Power Operated. Wheelchair Entry Height is 52.5" with Interior Height of 57.5". Features Lowered Floor Conversion with Removable Front Driver and Passenger Seats for Wheelchair Placement. Wheelchair can also be situated in Mid Position. Rear Bench Sofa, Trailer Hitch 2" Receiver.

Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information or to Book a Viewing Appointment.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
MICHELIN TIRES

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Continental Spare Tire

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
