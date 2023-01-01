$11,991+ tax & licensing
$11,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2008 Ford F-150
2008 Ford F-150
4WD XLT SuperCrew
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,991
+ taxes & licensing
228,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10553478
- Stock #: 3058A
- VIN: 1FTRW14W08FC29586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8