2008 Ford F-150

228,000 KM

Details Features

$11,991

+ tax & licensing
$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

4WD XLT SuperCrew

2008 Ford F-150

4WD XLT SuperCrew

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

228,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553478
  • Stock #: 3058A
  • VIN: 1FTRW14W08FC29586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

