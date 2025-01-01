Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2008 Ford F-150 for sale in London, ON

2008 Ford F-150

237,232 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
13102034

2008 Ford F-150

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761230315
  2. 1761230315
  3. 1761230315
  4. 1761230315
  5. 1761230315
  6. 1761230315
  7. 1761230315
  8. 1761230315
  9. 1761230315
  10. 1761230315
  11. 1761230315
  12. 1761230315
  13. 1761230315
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,232KM

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 1002A
  • Mileage 237,232 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT, MANUAL, 4 CYL, ONLY 113KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Escape XLT, MANUAL, 4 CYL, ONLY 113KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 113,193 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid LIMITED, LOADED, ONLY 75KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid LIMITED, LOADED, ONLY 75KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT 75,917 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000KMS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000KMS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CERT 70,162 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Ford F-150