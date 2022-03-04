Menu
2008 Ford F-150

155,187 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

FX4*FLARESIDE*4X4*EXT CAB*VERY CLEAN*ONLY 155KMS*

2008 Ford F-150

FX4*FLARESIDE*4X4*EXT CAB*VERY CLEAN*ONLY 155KMS*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,187KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8541233
  Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: 1FTPX04508KB36967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,187 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Stepside Pickup Box
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

