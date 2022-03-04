$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2008 Ford F-150
FX4*FLARESIDE*4X4*EXT CAB*VERY CLEAN*ONLY 155KMS*
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
155,187KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8541233
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1FTPX04508KB36967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,187 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Stepside Pickup Box
Conventional Spare Tire
