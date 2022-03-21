$11,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-150
XLT
360,000KM
- Listing ID: 8817977
- VIN: 1FTRW14W78FA26808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 360,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Good condition F 150 XLT with 360000 comes with 1 year unlimited kms renewable warranty
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
