$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2008 Ford F-250
2008 Ford F-250
XL*SINGLE CAB*LONG BOX*ONLY 171KM*4X4*NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,246KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8468403
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1FTNF21578EB13453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 171,246 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4