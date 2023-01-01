Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Focus

234,224 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Focus

2008 Ford Focus

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Focus

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 9752260
  2. 9752260
  3. 9752260
  4. 9752260
  5. 9752260
  6. 9752260
  7. 9752260
  8. 9752260
  9. 9752260
  10. 9752260
  11. 9752260
  12. 9752260
  13. 9752260
  14. 9752260
Contact Seller

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
234,224KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9752260
  • Stock #: FS:15861
  • VIN: 1FAHP34N58W191239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:15861
  • Mileage 234,224 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that can get you APPROVED! Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/! Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. **vehicle may have options listed that are not available.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 217,199 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima W...
 298,220 KM
$2,700 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris WE...
 287,405 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory