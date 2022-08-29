Menu
2008 Ford Fusion

84,000 KM

Details Features

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2008 Ford Fusion

2008 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD V6

2008 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD V6

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9034648
  Stock #: 7616
  VIN: 3FAHP02168R244578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

