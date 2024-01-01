Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford Ranger

305,337 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport**RUNS GREAT**UNDERCOATED**AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport**RUNS GREAT**UNDERCOATED**AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1705199133
  2. 1705199133
  3. 1705199133
  4. 1705199133
  5. 1705199133
  6. 1705199133
  7. 1705199133
  8. 1705199133
  9. 1705199133
  10. 1705199133
  11. 1705199133
  12. 1705199133
  13. 1705199133
  14. 1705199133
  15. 1705199133
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
305,337KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1ftyr44u88pa87825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 305,337 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO*LOADED*ONLY 84KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO*LOADED*ONLY 84KMS*CERTIFIED 84,574 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle for sale in London, ON
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle 184,608 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic EX*ALLOYS*ONLY 40KMS*SEDAN*4CYL*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2021 Honda Civic EX*ALLOYS*ONLY 40KMS*SEDAN*4CYL*CERTIFIED 40,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Ranger