2008 GMC Acadia

256,844 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2008 GMC Acadia

2008 GMC Acadia

2008 GMC Acadia

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

256,844KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6501727
  • Stock #: FS:14033
  • VIN: 1GKER13708J180746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,844 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful GMC-ACADIA-SLE-FWD-PWR GRP-BROWN loaded with Features and Power! Regardless of Your Credit History TEXT US 519-702-8888 for a QUICK APPROVAL. Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we Finance all credit . our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals . Our as is vehicles is trade it by our value customers for newer vehicle Please understand that this vehicle is NOT represented as "Road Worthy" and is being sold without a safety. This is because of the vehicle's age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lender's parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle or book appointment to see this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 500+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory