Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Canyon

132,394 KM

Details Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Canyon

2008 GMC Canyon

*CREW CAB*4X4*ONLY 132KMS*NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Canyon

*CREW CAB*4X4*ONLY 132KMS*NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1697295200
  2. 1697295204
  3. 1697295209
  4. 1697295213
  5. 1697295218
  6. 1697295223
  7. 1697295228
  8. 1697295232
  9. 1697295237
  10. 1697295241
  11. 1697295245
  12. 1697295249
  13. 1697295254
  14. 1697295258
  15. 1697295262
  16. 1697295268
  17. 1697295272
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,394KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10543953
  • Stock #: M33
  • VIN: 1GTDT13E988181246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,394 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2011 Kia Rondo
150,189 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Echo
136,086 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe
228,447 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory