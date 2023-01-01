2008 GMC Canyon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 3 9 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10543953

10543953 Stock #: M33

M33 VIN: 1GTDT13E988181246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,394 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.