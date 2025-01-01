2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>2WD Ext Cab 134.0 WT Solid Unit with transmission hiccup where @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!</span></p>

281,249 KM

2WD Ext Cab 134.0" WT

12124617

2WD Ext Cab 134.0" WT

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

Used
281,249KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2GTEC19CX81113583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 281,249 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2WD Ext Cab 134.0" WT Solid Unit with transmission hiccup where @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where " Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

