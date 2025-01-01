$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 GMC Sierra 1500
2WD Ext Cab 134.0" WT
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
Used
281,249KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2GTEC19CX81113583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 281,249 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Ext Cab 134.0" WT Solid Unit with transmission hiccup where @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where " Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
