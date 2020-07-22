Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

226,706 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

226,706KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5470586
  • Stock #: FS:13411
  • VIN: 2GTEK190181246936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 226,706 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario full delivery SIMPLE LOOK, COMFORTABLE INTERIOR & STRONG PERFORMANCE *Great Handling *Nicely Trimmed Seats *Responsive Transmission *Large Trunk Space Truck Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, seven days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times, a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
 182,990 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Taurus
 60,493 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Avenger
 187,987 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory