2008 GMC Sierra 1500

249,000 KM

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

519-914-1157

Location

Redline Auto Sales

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

519-914-1157

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

249,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8358063
  • Stock #: 22N7597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

