2008 GMC Sierra 1500

180,361 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,361KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9566587
  Stock #: 1198a
  VIN: 1GTEK19C78E201542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1198a
  • Mileage 180,361 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

