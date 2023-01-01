2008 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 3 6 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9566587

9566587 Stock #: 1198a

1198a VIN: 1GTEK19C78E201542

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1198a

Mileage 180,361 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.