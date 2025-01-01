Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 GMC Sierra 2500

104,473 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 GMC Sierra 2500

HD, SL, 4X4, EXT CAB, LEATHER, ROOF, 104KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
12541820

2008 GMC Sierra 2500

HD, SL, 4X4, EXT CAB, LEATHER, ROOF, 104KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1747656678884
  2. 1747656679372
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,473KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTHK29K78E189063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,473 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Escape XLT 59,102 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION, ALLOYS, ONLY 107KM, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION, ALLOYS, ONLY 107KM, CERTIFIED 107,276 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport PREMIUM, SUV, ONLY 176KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport PREMIUM, SUV, ONLY 176KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT 176,719 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 GMC Sierra 2500