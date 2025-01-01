$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Sierra 2500
HD, SL, 4X4, EXT CAB, LEATHER, ROOF, 104KMS, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
104,473KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTHK29K78E189063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,473 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
