2008 GMC Sierra 2500
*4X4*6L V8*EXT CAB*8FT BOX*ONLY 219KMS*CERTIFIED
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
219,295KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 1GTHK29K28E194090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 219,295 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
