2008 GMC Sierra 2500

219,295 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 GMC Sierra 2500

2008 GMC Sierra 2500

*4X4*6L V8*EXT CAB*8FT BOX*ONLY 219KMS*CERTIFIED

2008 GMC Sierra 2500

*4X4*6L V8*EXT CAB*8FT BOX*ONLY 219KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,295KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8169127
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1GTHK29K28E194090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 219,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

