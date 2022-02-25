2008 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 4 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8271921

8271921 Stock #: 1087

1087 VIN: 1GTHK29K28E194090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 219,430 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.