2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

41,359 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC, 106CI, 6SPD, EXHAUST

12038161

2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC, 106CI, 6SPD, EXHAUST

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,359KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5HD1FC4178Y691863

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 41,359 KM

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI