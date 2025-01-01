Menu
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

64,637 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC 105TH ANNIVERSARY

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
64,637KM
Good Condition
VIN 5HD1FC4198Y602469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 64,637 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

