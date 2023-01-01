$7,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX
STREET GLIDE*EXHAUST*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL*
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
70,961KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HD1KB4138Y676841
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 70,961 KM
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX