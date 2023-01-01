Menu
Used 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX STREET GLIDE*EXHAUST*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL* for sale in London, ON

2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX

70,961 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX

STREET GLIDE*EXHAUST*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL*

2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX

STREET GLIDE*EXHAUST*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,961KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HD1KB4138Y676841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 70,961 KM

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX