$3,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDF
DYNA FAT BOB CUSTOM, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDF
DYNA FAT BOB CUSTOM, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,419KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5HD1GY44X8K329274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # XXXX
- Mileage 208,419 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 58,785 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 Lounge 55,220 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDF