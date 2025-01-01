Menu
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDX

71,085 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Harley-Davidson FXDX

ROCKER C, FULL CUSTOM, BIG REAR WHEEL, WRITEOFF

13071357

2008 Harley-Davidson FXDX

ROCKER C, FULL CUSTOM, BIG REAR WHEEL, WRITEOFF

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1760487074323
  2. 1760487074861
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,085KM
Good Condition
VIN 5HD1JK51X8Y064145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 71,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
