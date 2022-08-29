Menu
2008 Honda Accord

265,668 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

265,668KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9078367
  • VIN: 1HGCS12898A803090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 265,668 KM

Vehicle Description

vERY sHARP 2 dr Black on Black Leather with Sunroof Drives like a Dream !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

