2008 Honda CBR600RR

46,168 KM

Details

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Honda CBR600RR

2008 Honda CBR600RR

*TOCE EXHAUST*SPORT BIKE*AS IS SPECIAL

2008 Honda CBR600RR

*TOCE EXHAUST*SPORT BIKE*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

46,168KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 8704700
  Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: JH2PC40528M100119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 46,168 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
