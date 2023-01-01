$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
226,367KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10500444
- Stock #: 1182A
- VIN: 2HGFG12968H011536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 226,367 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
