2008 Honda CR-V

198,850 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V

LX, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 198KMS, CERTIFIED

2008 Honda CR-V

LX, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 198KMS, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,850KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE38388L801224

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,850 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

CD Player

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Honda CR-V