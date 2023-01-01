Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda CR-V

198,850 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Honda CR-V

2008 Honda CR-V

LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 198KMS*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda CR-V

LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 198KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1680533540
  2. 1680533548
  3. 1680533555
  4. 1680533562
  5. 1680533592
  6. 1680533599
  7. 1680533605
  8. 1680533612
  9. 1680533618
  10. 1680533624
  11. 1680533630
  12. 1680533652
  13. 1680533658
  14. 1680533663
  15. 1680533669
  16. 1680533676
  17. 1680533684
  18. 1680533699
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9795853
  • Stock #: 1110A
  • VIN: 5J6RE38388L801224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Hyundai Azera L...
 132,766 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V LX*4...
 207,347 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Pilot SPE...
 86,074 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory