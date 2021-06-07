Menu
2008 Honda Pilot

347,003 KM

Details

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

A&R's Auto Sales

226-503-3132

2008 Honda Pilot

2008 Honda Pilot

SE

2008 Honda Pilot

SE

Location

A&R's Auto Sales

280 Adelaide St S - Unit 1, London, ON N5Z 3L1

226-503-3132

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

347,003KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7261688
  • Stock #: 0054
  • VIN: 5FNYF18338B5OO54Y

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 347,003 KM

Vehicle Description

- Clean pilot, Ready to go, welln maintained.

- Car fax repart auallable

- One owner / No Accidents.

- Price + HTS and licensing.

- HTS # 822876702

- To communicate: 519-668-7551

- address: 280 Adelaide st s.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Entertainment System
Sun/Moonroof

A&R's Auto Sales

A&R's Auto Sales

280 Adelaide St S - Unit 1, London, ON N5Z 3L1

226-503-3132

