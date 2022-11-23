2008 Honda Ridgeline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495 + taxes & licensing 2 4 8 , 0 2 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9433128

9433128 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 2HJYK16278H524292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 248,025 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.